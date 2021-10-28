Dax Shepard reveals how Kristen Bell teaches their daughters about sex.

Dax Shepard applauded his wife, actress Kristen Bell, for teaching their two girls, Delta, 6, and Lincoln, 8, about sexuality.

Shepard told actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who was a guest on his “Armchair Expert” podcast on Monday, that Bell told their girls that the woman is in power during sex because she determines whether or not to put the penis in the vagina.

He told Paltrow, “The lady takes the man’s penis and puts it in her vagina.” “It’s as if you’re in charge of this right now, and you’ll decide to put this in your vagina. The male does not insert his penis inside your vaginal canal.” It’s a “somewhat subtle thing” to teach your children, but it’ll make a significant difference in how they view sex, according to Shepard.

“Yeah, you’re in the driver’s seat; he’s got this ludicrous protrusion, so it appears he’s in the driver’s seat,” Dax continued, “but you’re going to take that and put it in, you know.” “And I thought to myself, ‘Oh, that’ll be a lovely little change we’ll make.'” The star of “The Freebie” went on to say that he wants his girls to have sex for the pleasure of it, not to gain “approval” from others.

“But if my daughters are aroused and want to have sex, that’s my favorite thing to do! It is still my favorite pastime “He went on to say more. “I’d be lying if I said I was against that kind of thing. I’m not a fan of being praised for such behavior, but that’s it for me.” Paltrow was in town to promote her new Netflix show, “Sex, Love & Goop,” which premiered on October 21. With the guidance of the experts, the show centres around couples who wish to learn alternative ways to delight their lovers and connect on a deeper level.

In 2018, the 49-year-old actress married writer Brad Falchuk. With ex-husband and Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin, she has two teenage children, Apple, 17, and Moses, 15.

Paltrow’s latest acting role was in the TV series “The Politician” in 2020. Shepard, on the other hand, provided his voice to “Ultra City Smiths,” an animated film that was released on July 22. The actor has been married to Bell since 2013. They started dating in late 2007.