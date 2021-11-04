Dax Shepard Discusses How Jealousy Affects Kristen Bell’s Relationship.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have opened up about their relationship’s ups and downs once again.

Shepard, 46, and Bell, 41, appeared on Drew Barrymore’s chat program on Wednesday and answered a series of quick-fire questions. When asked about the most recent time the “Bad Moms” actress felt envious, Shepard — who has previously struggled with substance addiction — admitted that there was a “lot of jealousy” at the start of his relationship with Bell.

He told Barrymore, “My wife is tremendously confident, as she should be.” “At the start of the relationship, there was a lot of jealousy, and for good cause. I had been in an open relationship for nine years and had been blacked out for a significant portion of that time. There were a lot of things that she needed to be concerned about.” Shepard, on the other hand, claims that the envy faded as their relationship progressed.

When they got engaged in 2009, “some type of switch for me seemed to change,” the “Armchair Expert” podcast host recounted. Shepard added that from then on, Bell was “extremely not jealous,” which he considered to be a “really sexy attribute” in a partner.

Bell also stated in the show that she is a “strong believer in forgiveness and second chances.” While dating Shepard was first “nerve-wracking,” the “Frozen” actress admitted that she assured herself at the start of their relationship that he was worth it.

“So, dating Dax was nerve-wracking at first because of his history of recovery and the fact that he’s such a big force, but I told myself, “No, he’s got it within of him.” He’s got it all, he’s got it all “Bell clarified. “And I was proven correct! Because no one — not even I — is as affectionate with our daughters as he is. And, perhaps, kids will grow up to be healthier, happier, and more secure.” In 2013, Shepard and Bell married. Delta, 6, and Lincoln, 8, are their two daughters.

Both performers have been candid about their fan relationships. "It's a poor expectation to have," Shepard said during a January appearance on "Sunday Today with Willie Geist," adding that they don't want folks to assume their relationship was easy from the start. Bell also disclosed last year that they sought treatment together during the pandemic. The actress explained that they seek help if they feel their marriage is going off track.