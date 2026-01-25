David Bowie’s Lifelong Spiritual Quest Explored in New Book

David Bowie, a name synonymous with reinvention, is now being explored through a new lens—his search for spiritual meaning. Peter Ormerod’s new book, *David Bowie and the Search for Life, Death and God*, offers an in-depth look at how the icon’s spiritual journey deeply influenced his music and public persona.

A Moment of Sincerity at the Freddie Mercury Tribute

One of Bowie’s most controversial moments came at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert in 1992, when he dropped to his knees and recited the Lord’s Prayer. This act, often seen as overly theatrical and self-serving, has been revisited by Ormerod, who argues that it was more than just a performative gesture. Bowie, who had been profoundly affected by the AIDS-related death of his friend Craig, recited the prayer with complete sincerity, revealing a side of the star often overlooked by critics.

Ormerod asserts that Bowie’s career was less about making albums and more about attempting to understand his place in the universe. With influences ranging from Nietzsche to Aleister Crowley, Bowie was on a quest for enlightenment, not just fame. In fact, his music often served as a way to explore the big questions of existence. Ormerod points out that Bowie’s work was “packed with Easter eggs,” making it clear that his journey was one of spiritual seeking, incorporating both occultism and Christian influences.

The Transformation from Crowley to Ziggy Stardust

The book delves into Bowie’s fascination with Aleister Crowley, the infamous occultist, and Friedrich Nietzsche, the philosopher who rejected traditional religion. This phase led to the creation of his Ziggy Stardust persona, an expression of his internal conflict and desire for transcendence. However, as his struggle with drug addiction intensified in the mid-1970s, Bowie’s spiritual explorations took a darker turn. He spoke of hallucinations, like seeing Satan rise from his swimming pool, which prompted him to engage in rituals to exorcise his demons.

But Ormerod suggests these events were not indicators of a belief in Satanism, but rather part of Bowie’s search for meaning in a chaotic world. Whether experimenting with black magic or exploring different philosophical ideas, Bowie was constantly seeking answers, often through his art.

As the book makes clear, Bowie’s search never truly ended. His time in Berlin in the late 1970s, following a period of intense drug abuse, marked a shift toward more grounded spiritual exploration. There, he worked on *Low* and *Heroes*, albums that reflected a balance between earthly struggles and higher aspirations. Ormerod believes that it was during this period that Bowie became most focused on “being”—the everyday act of living, and the quest for a meaningful existence.

Bowie’s ability to express this search through his music was what made it so powerful, Ormerod argues. From the tale of Major Tom, the astronaut lost in space, to the alien idol seen in the video for *Blackstar*, Bowie’s work was always more than just theatricality or science fiction. It was the artist’s struggle to answer profound existential questions that gave it its emotional depth and lasting impact.

Heathen and the 21st-Century Mind

By the time Bowie released *Heathen* in 2002, he was reflecting on the unilluminated mind of the 21st century. “It’s about what mankind might become if he’s not already,” Bowie said, hinting at a world where many no longer bothered searching for a spiritual life. For Ormerod, this represents the culmination of Bowie’s lifelong search for a foundation—one that never arrived but was central to his creative output.

Ormerod’s exploration of Bowie’s spiritual journey adds another layer to our understanding of the man behind the music. The quest for spiritual truth, as Ormerod concludes, was a driving force throughout Bowie’s career, and in many ways, it was this very search that made his music so compelling. *David Bowie and the Search for Life, Death and God* is a testament to that ongoing quest, one that never fully answered the questions but made us rethink how we ask them.