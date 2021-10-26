Dave Chappelle Reacts To Netflix’s Transgender Employees, Saying He Is Willing To “Talk About Rumor”

Comedian Dave Chappelle declined a meeting with transgender Netflix employees to address his special, which has been condemned for transphobic slurs, on Monday.

The transgender community slammed Chappelle’s Netflix special “The Closer” for being transphobic. Chappelle has insisted that his remarks are merely a “comedic act.” Chappelle reveals in a five-minute video posted to Instagram that a meeting with Netflix employees was never scheduled. He stated that he is willing to speak with the workers, but that he will not change in response to “anyone’s demands.” “I was invited to speak to Netflix’s transgender employees, but I declined,” according to the press. That isn’t true; if they’d invited me, I would have accepted, though I’m not sure what we’d be talking about,” Chappelle stated in the video.

Chappelle’s “The Closer” included gags on the transgender community and alluded to his previous remarks against transgenders. He asserted that he has been the target of unwarranted hostility.

“I said what I had to say, and boy, did I hear what you had to say.” How could I not, my God? You stated that you wish to work at Netflix in a safe atmosphere. “It appears that I’m the only one who can’t go to work anymore,” Chappelle stated.

Many film festivals have rejected Chappelle’s comic performance because it is transphobic.

He’s also spoken freely about his transgender pal Hannah Gadsby, who would open for him at several of his shows.

“She wasn’t funny,” he would joke.

“I am more than willing to give the transgender community an audience, but you will not summon me. I’m not going to give in to anyone’s demands. And if you want to meet with me, I’d be delighted to do so, but I do have some requirements. First and foremost, you are not permitted to attend unless you have watched my special from beginning to end. In the video, Chappelle says, “You must come to a location of my choice at a time of my choosing, and third, you must confess that Hannah Gadsby is not funny.”

He also claimed that his stand-up routine did not put him at odds with the LGBT community.

"I want everyone in this room to know that, even if the media portrays it that way."