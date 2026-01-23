Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa Praise ‘Great Chemistry’ in New Film

In a special screening of their latest action film, The Wrecking Crew, Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa spoke candidly about their working relationship, citing “great chemistry” as a key ingredient to the film’s success. The actors, who also produced the movie together, shared their excitement over their on- and off-screen collaboration.

Bautista, at 57, stars in the film as James, who reunites with his estranged half-brother Jonny (played by Momoa) to investigate the mysterious circumstances surrounding their father’s death. The dynamic between the two characters is central to the plot, and both actors are quick to credit their real-life rapport for bringing the film’s emotional core to life.

Behind the Scenes of ‘The Wrecking Crew’

Speaking to the Press Association, Bautista explained that the idea for the film wasn’t handed to them, but rather emerged from the duo’s strong working relationship. “We realized we loved working together,” he said. “We have such great chemistry on-screen and off-screen.” The retired professional wrestler-turned-actor also noted that his co-star’s humor was a big draw for the project, adding, “Jason is really funny, and we wanted to lean into that.”

For his part, Momoa, 46, echoed the sentiment, praising Bautista as both a colleague and a friend. “We really get on, it’s pretty stress-free, we have a great time,” he said. “He’s fun to produce with. He’s a great guy, he’s a good man.” The Hawaii-born actor added that filming in his hometown made the experience even more special. “That’s just going home, right?” he said. “Anytime I can go home and make a movie [in Hawaii], that’s the biggest praise.”

Both actors are well-known for their roles in high-profile films and series. They previously worked together on the Apple TV sci-fi series See and were part of the ensemble cast in Dune (2021). In The Wrecking Crew, their characters’ journey is not just an action-packed adventure, but also one of family reconciliation, making it a feel-good film with a message that resonates beyond the screen.

As the film hits theaters, both Bautista and Momoa are hopeful that it will resonate with audiences looking for an entertaining and uplifting experience. “It’s a feel-good film. It’s an entertaining film, with a strong message,” Bautista shared during the screening.