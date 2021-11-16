Dave and Shirley of Gogglebox send a message to Liverpool following their visit to the city.

Shirley Griffiths of Gogglebox looked stunning while on vacation in Liverpool.

Since their initial appearance on the show in 2015, Dave and Shirley have established themselves as Gogglebox favorites.

Season 18 of the popular Channel 4 show premiered last month, and the married pair recently invited us back inside their homes.

After seeing Paddy with another lady, Christine McGuinness was ‘heartbroken.’

The couple has been married for nearly 45 years and hails from Caerphilly, South Wales.

When they’re not filming for Gogglebox, Dave and Shirley like to travel around the United Kingdom.

They recently paid a visit to Liverpool.

The couple said they’d had a ‘wonderful time in the city’ while sharing a photo of a very gorgeous Shirley.

Shirley was spotted smiling under a Christmas tree in a stunning animal print outfit on Instagram.

“Had a lovely time in #liverpool a really hospitable city #Gogglebox xxxx,” Dave and Shirley captioned the photo.

“You and Dave are always welcome here,” one fan said.

“Thank you,” the pair replied, “we have enjoyed every minute xx.”

“Lovely pic Shirley,” remarked another fan.

“You’re looking fantastic, Shirley!” wrote a third.

“You’re looking wonderful, Shirl,” said a fourth.

“Shirl is clearly a stunner,” said a fifth.