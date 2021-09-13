Daughter’s message after her father was discovered in the street with slashes to his face.

A daughter has expressed her gratitude to the “angel” who hurried to assist her 82-year-old father after he collapsed outside a store.

Cathy Williams told The Washington Newsday that she is grateful to a woman who raced to her father’s help and walked him home after he fell “down on his face” in Seacombe, Wirral.

“You know, my father, Ronnie, has Alzheimer’s disease, and while he is still physically robust, his memory isn’t very good,” she explained.

“Because I live only five minutes away from him, he has his own little routine of walking to my house and then back via the shop.

“He always goes to the shop to get his Washington Newsday and then returns home.

“However, he collapsed on Borough Road today on his way home, and a beautiful lady stopped, helped him up, and escorted him home.

“I’m simply thankful she was there; she’s an angel, and I’d like to thank her personally.

“I know she had a little child with her, but she made sure he arrived safely at his destination.”

Cathy, 60, said Ronnie escaped with just minor injuries and was examined by Mill Lane walk-in staff.

“I got a call that he had fallen and I quickly drove him to Mill Lane,” she explained.

“His spectacles sliced into his flesh on the bridge of his nose as a result of how he fell.

“I always worry about him, even if he’s only five minutes away, but I never want to take away his independence while he still has it.

“I usually encourage people in the community to keep an eye out for him, and I am grateful that there are nice people here, like the lady who helped.”