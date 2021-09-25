Daughter was ‘used’ by her father in a criminal gang that left a trail of ruin in its wake.

A daughter walked free from court after laundering £8,510 for her burglar father.

Gary Platt was a member of a group that stole more than £45,000 from companies across the UK during a criminal spree.

After smashing up safes and breaking down doors with axes, the robbers left a trail of destruction worth £35,000.

In February 2020, the 43-year-old father of Anthorn Close, Noctorum, Birkenhead, was sentenced to six years in prison.

However, detectives looking into what happened to the proceeds of his crimes discovered a trail that led back to his daughter, Chloe.

The 24-year-old, who lives in Noctorum’s Netherfield Close, said her father “used” her and that she now feels “gullible and resentful.”

Between August and November 2019, Gary Platt was a part of an audacious burglary conspiracy targeting pubs, restaurants, bus terminals, convenience stores, and social clubs, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

The group wrecked companies in Wirral, Ellesmere Port, Chester, and North Wales, as well as targeting residences and stealing high-powered cars to use as getaway vehicles, according to CCTV evidence.

The prosecutor, Simon Duncan, stated that a few days before the conspiracy began, the same gang was suspected of attacking a Stagecoach depot in Saighton, near Chester, on July 26.

Chloe Platt deposited two cash sums of £1,550 and £960 into her Post Office bank account later that day.

On August 19, the group invaded The Red Lion pub in Northop, Mold, and took £2,000.

The next day, Chloe Platt deposited £360 into her account “derived from that burglary.”

On September 13, the group struck again at the Stagecoach depot in Saighton, stealing £9,000, and Chloe Platt deposited £2,000 the same day.

The money was then transferred to her father’s account on each of these times, totaling £4,870.

She did, however, deposit £3,640 on September 17 after a raid at the Blind Pig bar in Telegraph Road, Heswall, which was not transferred to her father.

In September 2020, Chloe Platt, who had no prior offenses, gave police a no comment interview.

After submitting a basis of plea approved by the Crown, she admitted to possessing criminal property, according to Mr Duncan.

He stated, ”

The defendant stated his case.

”The summary comes to an end.”