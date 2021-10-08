Dates for Tesco, Smyths, Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Argos, and other retailers’ Christmas toy sales in 2021.

It’s usually a good idea to start your Christmas shopping early.

Not only because you can spread the cost over time, but also because most merchants have sales going on – often months in advance of the big day.

However, if you don’t know when to expect the best deals, it’s easy to miss out.

That’s why, with the help of Baby Deals UK and MoneySavingCentral, who both supplied details of the projected dates, we’ve been looking at the planned and predicted dates for this year’s offerings.

Here’s when to expect toy sales in the run-up to Christmas, according to the MEN:

Asda

The Big Toy Rollback has already begun, with significant savings on brands such as Lego, LOL Surprise, Little Tikes, Barbie, Paw Patrol, Fisher Price, and others.

Visit your local retailer or look for offers online.

SmythsSmyths’ renowned half-price sale normally goes live online and in-store around the third week of October, with Thursday, October 21 being the projected date this year.

It normally has a week of Black Friday sales as well, beginning a few days before the big event, so deals would begin around November 23. According to Baby Deals UK, it might come as early as November 9.

Online and in-store voucher code events are also available, with £10 off every £50 spent, and the next voucher code event is set to begin on Tuesday, September 21.

Updates can be found on the webpage here.

Morrisons

The shop is anticipated to repeat its half-price toy sale from last year, with the start date set for Monday, October 11.

In November, there will most likely be another sale.

Keep an eye on this page for updates.

Sainsbury’s

The Sainsbury’s up-to-half-price toy sale is always a hit, and it’ll take place from October 13 to 20 this year.

Keep an eye on the website for updates.

ArgosThis year, Argos is scheduled to have a variety of toy bargains, starting earlier than usual, around the end of October.

Aldi

As part of its Specialbuy offerings, the shop hosts one special toy event in preparation for Christmas.

This year’s sale is expected to begin online on October 24 and in stores on October 28.

Tesco

Tesco has a number of toy sales.