Dates for Kings of Leon’s UK tour in 2022, as well as information on how to purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.

Kings of Leon have announced a massive new UK tour for 2022, which goes on sale today through Ticketmaster.

In June and July 2022, the Sex on Fire artists will undoubtedly perform some of their biggest hits on UK stages, with a generous dose of their new music tossed in for good measure.

Two of the tour dates have been rescheduled due to the coronavirus epidemic, but the others are all brand new.

The performances will be the band’s first in the UK since headlining the Reading and Leeds Festivals in 2018.

The trip is scheduled to begin in June 2022. Tickets will be available for purchase starting this morning, September 24.

Tour dates for Kings of Leon in 2022

Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, June 13, 2022

Leeds First Direct Arena, 14 June 2022

Newcastle, Utilita Arena, 29 June 2022

The O2 Arena, London, July 1, 2022

AO Arena, Manchester, 5 July 2022

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets go on sale at 9.30 a.m. today, September 24.

Fans can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster by clicking here.

You’ll need an account with your chosen ticket vendor to book tickets, so join up ahead of time to avoid delays or disappointment.