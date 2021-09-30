Dante Basco, star of the film “Hook,” describes Robin Williams as a “real-life genie.”

Dante Basco has spoken up about working with Robin Williams, describing him as a “wonderful person” and a “genie.”

On Wednesday, the 46-year-old actor, who co-starred with Williams in the 1991 film “Hook,” told ScreenRant that the latter was like a real-life genie on set, comparing him to the figure in “Aladdin,” for which he provided voice in 1992.

He told the newspaper, “Robin comes up all the time and properly so because he’s such a magical person.” “The brief answer is always something along the lines of, ‘Hey, man, Robin’s the Genie.’ In Aladdin, he played the genie, and when you’re around Robin Williams, he’s the genie.”

He said, “Magic can happen and often does because he’s so clever, so fast, so hilarious, and so nice.” “I mean, that’s Robin Williams in a nutshell.”

“Star of Steven Spielberg’s 1991 adventure film #Hook, Dante Basco, has shared an emotional remembrance of the late Robin Williams,” the outlet’s official Twitter handle wrote with a photo of Williams.

“He had a way of wrapping his arm around my shoulder and saying… ‘Thank you very much.’ ‘This is for you,’ says the narrator. Basco remarked, “I’ll never forget him for it.”

Williams passed away on August 14, 2014. His most recent film appearance was in “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb.”

“Hook” was a live-action remake of “Peter Pan,” a 1953 cartoon film. At the time, the film directed by Steven Spielberg got mixed reviews.

In 2018, the director stated that he “felt like a fish out of water” while working on Hook. The script didn’t inspire confidence in me. I had faith in both the first and second acts, as well as the ending. The body of it didn’t inspire trust in me.”

“The more nervous I felt about it, the bigger and more colorful the sets became,” Spielberg admitted in another interview.

Williams portrayed Peter Pan in the film, while Dustin Hoffman portrayed Captain Hook. J.M. Barrie’s work “Peter and Wendy” was the inspiration for Spielberg’s film. It was about an adult Peter Pan who had forgotten his boyhood, and how Tinker Bell, played by Julia Roberts, helped him remember.

Basco’s next film will be called “Chocolate,” while his other two films, “Underdogs Rising” and “Patsy Lee & The Keepers of the Five Kingdoms,” are currently in post-production.