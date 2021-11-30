Danny Moder, Julia Roberts’ husband, shares a rare photo of the twins on their 17th birthday.

Danny Moder uploaded a rare photo of Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s twins on social media to commemorate their one-year anniversary.

Moder, 52, came to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of their 17-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus. Hazel had a white shirt with a Wonder Woman insignia on it in the photo. Phinnaeus sat next to her, dressed in a red and blue hoodie with a yellow Wonder Woman insignia. Hazel grinned, one hand clutching what appeared to be a sandwich.

“These agitators… Today is my seventeenth birthday. “Thank you for supporting me as a father,” Moder said in the post.

His message drew a lot of attention from his followers, who wished the twins a happy birthday.

“Wishing you both a very happy birthday!!! Brother, I adore you!! Raimana Van Bastolaer remarked, “Tell mama.”

“You’re insane, man.” “Wishing these two grown-ups a happy birthday!” Alex Richanbach threw in his two cents.

“17!!!!! “Congratulations on your birthday!” Ali Wentworth used a lot of red heart emojis in her message.

“Doesn’t it seem to go by so quickly?” My son is likewise 17 years old! “From the United Kingdom, happy birthday,” one fan said.

When Hazel made her red carpet debut in July, she made headlines. On July 15, she attended the premiere of “Flag Day” with her father.

When she posed on the red carpet with her father, she wore a lace shirtdress and a black Mary James. At the time, Moder wore a typical black suit.

The “Pretty Woman” star’s “first priority,” according to an unknown source, is her family, according to Us Weekly in 2018.

“Julia adores watching [Danny] interact with the kids….” It warms her heart and increases her affection for him,” the person claimed.

The family spent the summer of that year together. Roberts spoke about their closeness as a family.

“We were all free as birds, so we went off and had a lovely summer, all five of us,” she explained. “He worked a little and I worked a little, but we had a fantastic summer.” Roberts and Moder married in New Mexico in July 2002 and welcomed twins two years later. Henry, their youngest son, was born in 2017.

Moder and Roberts celebrated their nearly two-decade marriage with a photo uploaded on the same social media platform in July. Roberts, who was dressed in a matching gray top, rested her head on her husband’s shoulder in the photo.

“Today marks the beginning of our 20th year of marriage. This photograph was taken on a dusty surface. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.