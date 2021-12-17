Danny Miller of I’m a Celebrity is overjoyed with a gift from Liverpool FC.

As I’m a Celebrity 2021 came to a close on Sunday, Danny Miller of Emmerdale was proclaimed King of the Castle (December 12).

As his name was read out as the winner, the soap star, who is best known for his role as Aaron Dingle, was stunned.

Danny has been reunited with his fiancee Steph Jones and their newborn son Albert since the series concluded.

The lovely family shared a photo from the Christmas markets earlier this week as they prepare for Albert’s first visit from Santa.

Danny has recently had his life made “even better” with a present from Liverpool FC, who claimed winning I’m A Celebrity… was the finest thing that had ever happened to him “barring his son being born.”

While wearing a new football shirt, the 30-year-old shared a photo with his many Instagram followers.

“Just when I thought life couldn’t get any better, I receive this from @liverpoolfc, WTF is going on!!!!” Danny captioned the photo.

“KING OF THE CASTLE” is inscribed on the back of the LFC shirt, with the number 21 underneath.

Many of his followers were eager to comment on his favorite football team.

“Why aren’t you a Man U fan lol,” karenaallen66 said.

“Like you even more now, LFC YNWA,” cupcakes cakepops remarked.

“Best team in the world,” stated nicolebrooks 86.