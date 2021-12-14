Danny Miller of I’m A Celebrity greets his fiancée after their reunion at Welsh Castle.

After his experience on I’m A Celebrity, Danny Miller was overjoyed to see his partner Steph Jones again.

In the most recent season of the ITV show, the former Emmerdale star was crowned King of the Castle.

On his return from Gwrych Castle today, the 30-year-old was seen affectionately embracing his partner after weeks apart, according to Mirror Online.

Danny jumped out of his chauffeured limousine just as his future wife-to-be thrown her arms around him at their front door.

Steph was waiting for him in red trousers and a navy T-shirt, wearing an outfit that appeared to be inspired by the I’m A Celeb campmate attire.

The happy couple recently welcomed baby Albert into the world, and Danny revealed that he took part in the reality show to help his kid have a bright future.

He stated, ” “I’ve made no secret of my desire to be able to provide for him and ensure that he has a bright future.

“I wasn’t financially prepared for it, but this is an opportunity for me to do so.

“It would provide for me and my family; I feel like I’ve accomplished something; I’m proud of myself, and I hope my family is as well.”