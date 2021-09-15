Danny Fujikawa: Who Is He? Kate Hudson Gets Engaged To A Musician.

Kate Hudson revealed her engagement to boyfriend Danny Fujikawa on Monday. Hudson broke the news in an Instagram post with the caption “Let’s go!” Hudson, who has kept the relationship fairly private, revealed the news in an Instagram post with the caption “Let’s go!”

Fujikawa is a musician who has stayed out of the spotlight for the most part.

Hudson, 42, and Fujikawa, 35, have been together since 2016, but Hudson stated in a one-year anniversary Instagram post in 2017 that they have known one other for nearly 17 years. She explained that she met Fujikawa through his step-sisters and that he has always been a close family friend to her.

“I was 23 and heavily pregnant with Ryder when I first met Danny. Hudson wrote, “His stepsisters are my best friends @sarafoster @erinfoster and we have been in the same circle for over a decade.”

Fujikawa was born in Los Angeles and attended New York University to study music.

He was the lead vocalist and guitarist for the folk-rock band Chief, which he formed with his brother in Los Angeles. In 2010, Chief released their debut album.

According to Fujikawa’s LinkedIn profile, he started Lightwave Records in 2013.

Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, Hudson and Fujikawa’s 2-year-old daughter, is the couple’s only child.

Hudson has two other sons from prior marriages, Ryder Robinson and Bing Bellamy.