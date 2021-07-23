Danny Bibby of Love Island apologizes for using the N-word on social media.

Danny Bibby, who was ejected from the villa on Wednesday, took to Instagram to express his disappointment.

Danny, from Wigan, apologized on Instagram for a racist remark he made previously.

In the villa, he issued an apology, but he also stated that he wanted to address the subject after he returned home.

Two islanders have been ejected from the villa as tensions grow.

The Love Island singer provoked uproar when an unearthed old comment in which he used the n-word.

“Hello everyone, I am finally home safe and sound and back with my friends and family, and most importantly my cat Ruffin,” he said beside a selfie.

Instagram

“While I would have like to stay in a bit longer so that people could get to know the real Danny Bibby, I am pleased to be back so that I can fully address the Instagram post.

“While I was made aware of this and apologized while in the villa, the problem has always been on my mind during my time there, and I would like to now add to what was said.”

He also expressed regret for his use of the word, saying that he now recognizes that it is “very insulting” to many people.

He continued, “I’ve listened to artists like 50cent, Drake, and Eminem since I was a youngster, and I used it as a term of friends/bro/brother like they do.” THAT IS ACTUALLY THE CASE.”

Danny went on to declare that he will never use the term again and that he believes that “education is critical to solving problems.”

“I sincerely apologize to anyone I have upset and beg your forgiveness,” he stated.

“I’d like to resume my usual life with my wonderful friends and family.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all of my friends, family, and the general public for their unwavering support throughout my love island journey.”