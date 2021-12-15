Danniella Westbrook will undergo another operation weeks after her stay in a Liverpool hospital.

After spending a month in intensive care at Aintree Hospital, the former EastEnders actress was treated for a sinus infection.

Following her successful surgery, she took to social media to express her gratitude to the medical staff.

According to the 48-year-old, “Thank you for all of your well-wishes for my surgery. It was a fantastic success, and I’m so grateful to @LivHospitals and the best surgical team and cleanest hospital ever for making it possible. x #NHS #Liverpool” Danniella, on the other hand, recently revealed on Instagram that she will undergo another operation in 2022.

Fans showered appreciation on the 48-year-old when she shared a video of herself exploring a festive pottery cafe with her 76.9k followers.

@silkflowerhouse remarked on Twitter: “It appears to be great! I hope you had a good time and are now feeling better x” “Much more prepared for upcoming op in new year x,” Danniella said. The soap actress updates her fans on her health on a regular basis, and has previously spoken up about how the bones in her face were deteriorating as a result of her cocaine use.

The actress has recently had a “four-part reconstructive surgery adventure,” and she stunned fans when she revealed her change during a birthday night out in Liverpool last month.