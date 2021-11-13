Danniella Westbrook shows off her’swollen’ face after a spell at Aintree Hospital.

After being brought to the hospital, Danniella Westbrook stated that her face is still swollen.

The former EastEnders actress said on her Instagram story at the end of October that she was “back in hospital.”

The image in the post showed ambulances from the North West lining up outside a Liverpool accident and emergency department.

Danniella, 48, was reportedly brought to the hospital with a sinus infection.

According to the Daily Star, Danniella was admitted to an intensive care unit because her disease had progressed to her brain.

Danniella healed, and she celebrated her 48th birthday in Liverpool.

Danniella praised Aintree Hospital for their assistance in a health update she shared with her followers on Friday.

“Face is still healing,” she said, “but I’m extremely grateful to Aintree Hospital.”

Danniella has been on a “four-part odyssey of reconstructive surgery” in recent months to enhance her appearance after bones in her face “rotted” owing to previous drug misuse.

She underwent the alteration after she became fed up with the constant ‘abuse’ she receives on social media as a result of her appearance.

The celebrity has shared a few selfies with the world since getting the cosmetic treatments, displaying her newfound confidence.

Danniella has recently spent a lot of time in Liverpool, which she fondly refers to as “Scouseland.”