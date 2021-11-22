Danniella Westbrook has a message for the hospital staff in Liverpool.

Danniella Westbrook has expressed her gratitude to hospital staff in Liverpool.

Following a terrible sinus infection that landed her in intensive care, the Sam Mitchell actress underwent surgery lately.

The 48-year-old tweeted on Saturday afternoon: “Thank you for all of your well-wishes for my surgery. It was a fantastic success, and I’m so grateful to @LivHospitals and the best surgical team and cleanest hospital ever for making it possible. x #NHS #Liverpool” Fans wished her well right away.

“Wishing you a swift recovery please take care love you,” one said.

“Well done Danielle xx u look amazing x keep smiling gorgeous lady xx,” commented another.

A third has been added: “I’m relieved to hear you’re all right. For a little while, I was concerned.” Danniella had posted on Instagram earlier that day from Aintree Hospital. She added Christina Aguilera’s anthem Fighter to the re-shared post via Instagram stories.

A few weeks ago, the former EastEnders actress revealed that doctors were concerned that an infection had spread to her brain.

“Back in hospital,” she captioned a photo of ambulances lined up outside a Liverpool A&E department at the time.

The actress underwent a “four-part odyssey of reconstructive surgery” to enhance her appearance after the bones in her face “rotted” owing to drug usage in the past. She is also afflicted with osteoporosis.

Danniella, who affectionately refers to Liverpool as “Scouseland,” has been spotted out and about in the city with her PR pal Ryan Mira and actor John May.