Danniella Westbrook celebrates her 48th birthday in Liverpool looking ‘better than ever.’

Danniella Westbrook tweeted a photo of her birthday celebrations in a Liverpool restaurant.

After her cosmetic operations, she appears healthy and happy, with beautiful skin and luscious lips.

The former EastEnders star has recently spent a lot of time in Liverpool, which she fondly refers to as “Scouseland.”

Her most recent Instagram post features her wearing a blue hat, a tan shawl, and bright red nails.

The caption on the photo, which was taken at the Restaurant Bar and Grill in Liverpool, reads: “Huge thanks to @rbgliverpool for my birthday treat with [Ryan Mira].”

Danniella’s pal Ryan works in public relations, and she was recently seen out in Liverpool with him.

Danniella recently decided to get work done on her face after her bones “rotted” as a result of drug misuse and failed procedures in the past.

She was diagnosed with osteoporosis as a result of her heavy cocaine usage, which had caused her facial bones to crumble.

She said in May that she was going through a “four-stage process of reconstructive surgery” to repair her face.

She underwent the alteration after she became fed up with the constant ‘abuse’ she receives on social media as a result of her appearance.

The celebrity has shared a few selfies with the world since getting the cosmetic treatments, displaying her newfound confidence.

Fans have reacted positively to her most recent photo.

One person wrote: “Oh my goodness!! You have a stunning appearance.” Another person stated: “You’re looking better than ever before! Best wishes on your special day.” “You look absolutely lovely,” wrote a third. “Happy birthday lovely xx,” said another.