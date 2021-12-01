Danielle Lloyd’s hidden festive skill astounds people.

Fans have been astonished by Danielle Lloyd’s outstanding festive skills.

When Christmas arrives, we all want our tree to stand out from the rest, and many people hire someone to do it for them.

Danielle, on the other hand, has wowed her fans by displaying a gorgeous tree that she created entirely by herself.

Danielle Lloyd shares a behind-the-scenes look into her baby daughter’s nursery.

The model shared parts of her Christmas tree, which was decked out in greens and reds and adorned with elves, candy canes, and hard candy delights.

As snowmen and Santas filled in any holes, red ribbon threaded its way around the branches.

The top hat was later replaced with a real red top hat.

“Happy 1st December #itschristmas #familytree #christmastree #christmasdecor,” she wrote in the description.

Instagram

One commenter couldn’t believe the celebrity had decorated the incredible tree herself, stating: “I’m just curious, how do you get someone in to do this? Do you do it yourself, or do you hire someone to do it? I’m just curious because I’m doing the same theme this year and am having trouble finding candy cane decorations!!” “No, I did it myself Michael showed me a photo and I sourced all the stuff to do it x” Danielle replied to the comment. “It’s from all different areas I’ve been sourcing them for the last few months x,” she wrote in another reply. Others were astounded by Danielle’s Christmas masterpiece and praised her efforts in the comments section of the Instagram photo.

As one user put it: “I really like this tree, and you have a lot of talent. It took me 30 years to get my tree just right.” “It reminds me of the Grinch,” Tracey commented, “and I love it.” “Looks great, Dan,” Erika replied. “Can you do mine?” Another user commented: “How resourceful of you…that looks fantastic—nice to do it yourself—better than hiring people, as many people do. Christmas greetings x”