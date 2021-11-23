Danielle Lloyd shares a behind-the-scenes look into her baby daughter’s nursery.

Danielle Lloyd has posted a photo of her gorgeous nursery with her new baby daughter.

The graphic depicted a room with a plush cot with its own soaring canopy and a large stuffed giraffe toy next to it.

A shaggy pink rug covered the floor, and three animal art prints – a donkey, a pig, and an elephant – hung on the wall.

Danielle Lloyd shares images from her luxurious baby shower ahead of her due date.

A extremely pink filter was applied to the image.

Danielle tagged Ling Lux, a Complete Nursery Specialist who provides a personalised service, in the photo.

The former Miss England winner gave birth to her first child just a week ago, but has yet to divulge any details about her, including her name.

She earlier said that she was “gutted” when Stacey Solomon chose the name Rose because it was the name she had planned to choose, but that it was still a possibility.

Danielle announced the arrival of her child, whom she shares with husband Michael O’Neill, on Instagram with a black and white photo of the new baby clutching her mother’s thumb.

The new mother expressed herself as follows: “We welcomed our beautiful baby daughter into our family on Friday. We’re all overjoyed, and mummy and baby are doing great.” Archie, 11, Harry, 10, George, eight, and Ronnie, two, are the star’s four sons, so she was overjoyed to finally add a little daughter to her brood.