Daniel Radcliffe Is Interested In Playing These Roles In The ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot: ‘They’re Fantastic,’ says the narrator.

Daniel Radcliffe Is Interested In Playing These Roles In The 'Harry Potter' Reboot: 'They're Fantastic'

If the “Harry Potter” property is rebooted, Daniel Radcliffe has revealed the two roles he would like to play in addition to the main character.

When questioned about a hypothetical rebirth of the film series, the 32-year-old actor said in an interview on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast this week that he wanted to play Sirius Black or Remus Lupin. Because of his experiences filming with the actors that played them, Gary Oldman and David Thewlis, respectively, the famous “Harry Potter” lead star adored those roles.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Radcliffe said, “I’d probably want to go with, like, Sirius [Black] or [Remus] Lupin.” “Those were always the two characters I thought were fantastic.’ Also, I’m definitely prejudiced because I worked on those scenes with those folks, and they’re some of my best memories. Those people seemed incredibly cool to me.”

Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni, who were present during the interview, also revealed the characters they wish to play in the possible relaunch.

“I’d like to play Hermoine,” says the actress. That was the persona with whom I identified the most,” Soni explained. Viswanathan, on the other hand, chose Hagrid.

It wasn’t the first time Radcliffe reminisced about his time on set with Oldman and Thewlis. Their scenes, he claims, were noteworthy because they made him discover something about himself.

“All of my sequences with Gary Oldman and David Thewlis are really, really great memories for me,” he told ET. “They were some of the first sequences on the third and fifth films where I started to feel like a young man just figuring out what acting was, and they were really cool folks to be around,” says the actor.

Radcliffe previously revealed his favorite sequence from the fourth film “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” in an interview. It happened during Harry’s participation in the Triwizard Tournament.

“They let me pull off the craziest trick I’ve ever been able to pull off. It seemed like a 40-foot drop from a roof. I was suspended from a wire, but I was falling freely. It was only there at the end to capture me. And I was terrified,” Radcliffe admitted.

"By that time, I'd done a lot of stunt stuff, and they were like, 'You can do this.' Do you want to give it a shot?'"