Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, stars of the Harry Potter films, reunite after ten years.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint have reunited for the first time since the eighth and final “Harry Potter” film was released.

The three stars sit together on luxurious burgundy seats within the Gryffindor common room, one of the classic shooting sites of the “Harry Potter” films, in a new photo from HBO Max’s forthcoming special, “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.”

The group will reunite for the first time since 2011 in the upcoming reunion special. It will be published to commemorate the 20th anniversary of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” the first film in the franchise, and will feature former cast members and filmmakers from all eight “Harry Potter” films.

Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and others join Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint in the special. In the program, which will be jam-packed with interviews and fun talks, they will reminisce about their time on the set.

HBO Max released a teaser for the forthcoming reunion earlier this month, showing Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid), Lewis (Neville Longbottom), and Williams (Arthur Weasley) receiving their unique invites and preparing to board the Hogwarts Express.

Watson took to Instagram ahead of the reunion to express how “proud” she is to be a part of the franchise. “I am pleased not only of what we as a group contributed as actors to the franchise but also as the youngsters who became young adults who walked that route,” she wrote beside a throwback photo of herself and her co-stars. When I look at my fellow cast members now, I’m very pleased of who they’ve grown into as people.” “I’m pleased of how we treated each other, how we supported one another, and how we stood for something important.” Potterheads, happy 20th anniversary! We hope you enjoy Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which will be available on HBO Max on January 1st. She went on to say, “There’s a lot to look forward to.”

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” will broadcast on HBO Max on January 1, 2022.