Daniel Farke admits Liverpool is a “world class” team, but provides a warning ahead of the Premier League start against Norwich City.

Daniel Farke, Norwich City’s manager, has been speaking to the media ahead of the team’s Premier League opening against Liverpool this weekend.

On Saturday, the Reds go to Carrow Road in the hopes of getting their Premier League championship defense off to a victorious start against Manchester City.

On the first day of the 19/20 season, Liverpool met the Canaries and won 4-1, kicking off an outstanding run that eventually ended their 30-year quest for a Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking for a similar start to the season this time around, but Farke believes his team is more prepared this time.

He said, “If I’m being honest, I’m not too willing to comment about lesson learnt.” “Two years ago, it was a fantastic promotion with a lot of young players. This season, we’re in a much better position.

“We have a more seasoned group of players, and we want to earn the right to continue playing at the highest level for a little longer.”

Facing Liverpool on the first day of the season isn’t the ideal start for Farke’s side, who spent one season in the Championship and won the league by six points to return to the Premier League.

Farke stated, “We’re up against a world-class club with world-class players, a world-class manager, and world-class fans.” “It’s not easy for Liverpool to bring in players who are better than the ones they already have.

“I believe Konat was a wonderful signing for them. He is a true professional. It’s a little difficult.

“We aren’t the favorites in this game, but that will be the case for the most of them, and we have worked so hard to earn these chances. To be competitive, we shall fight with our tools.”

When the two teams met in August 2019, Klopp’s side led 4-0 at halftime thanks to an early Grant Hanley own goal, which was followed by goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Divock Origi.

Teemu Pukki grabbed a goal back on 64 minutes as a modest consolation for his team, but the Canaries were a different proposition in the second half.

