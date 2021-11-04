Daniel Dae Kim will play Fire Lord Ozai in the Netflix live-action series ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender.’

Fire Lord Ozai will be played by the actor.

Daniel is no stranger to the universe of “Avatar,” having contributed his voice to the character of General Fong in the original animated series. His TV credits include “The Hot Zone,” “Anthrax,” and “Hawaii Five-O.” In Nickelodeon’s follow-up series “The Legend of Korra,” he played Horishi Sato. In Netflix’s adaptation of the animated series, Fire Lord Ozai is a powerful warrior “ruthlessly driven Fire Nation leader who expects everyone, especially his teen son, Prince Zuko, to live up to his unrealistic standards. Ozai’s desire to conquer and unite the world under firebender authority stems from a family obligation: he believes it is his destiny to finish a war begun by his forefathers “as reported by TV Line

Gordon Cormier plays Aang, Kiawentiio Tarbell plays Katara, Ian Ousley plays Sokka, and Dallas Liu plays Zuko in the live-action drama.

Albert Kim, the showrunner, executive producer, and writer of “Sleepy Hollow” and “Nikita,” will serve as showrunner, executive producer, and writer of “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

Daniel’s most well-known television role was on ABC’s “Lost” from 2004 to 2010. He also starred in WB’s “Angel” and served as an executive producer on ABC’s “The Good Doctor.” For his participation in “Lost,” Daniel won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Ensemble in 2006. According to IMDb, he also got an AZN Asian Excellence Award, a Multicultural Prism Award, and a Vanguard Award for Outstanding Performance by an Actor from the Korean American Coalition. In the category of Arts & Entertainment, he received the renowned KoreAm Achievement Award in 2009. He’s twice been named one of People Magazine’s Sexiest Men Alive.

Daniel recently featured as a guest on FX’s “The Premise,” as part of the voice cast for the upcoming animated drama series “Pantheon.”

In addition, he may be seen in Netflix’s “Stowaway,” Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon,” and Sony Pictures’ “Blast Beat.”

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” was picked up by Netflix in September 2018. According to the Hollywood Reporter, series producers Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko parted ties with the streaming platform in August 2020, claiming creative differences and a large overall deal with ViacomCBS.

The two have been named as the company’s co-chief creative officers. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.