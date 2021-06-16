Dani Soares of Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Baby Questions Will Be Answered During Season 2 Reunion

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Dani Soares indicated that the name of her baby’s father will be revealed during the reunion, which airs on Bravo on Monday, June 21 at 9/8c.

She published a meme on her Instagram story that reflected her remarks during the reunion tease about her child’s father not believing the kid is his and wanting nothing to do with her. She quoted Ralph Waldo Emerson, saying, “Your deeds scream so loudly that I cannot hear what you say.” With a sad face emoji, she added, “This will make a lot of sense Monday.” Fans have theorized that the father is deckhand Jean-Luc (JL) Cerza-Lanaux, and several crew and guests believe he is.

Dani Soares made an effort to keep some aspects of her pregnancy a secret.

Soares had no intention of making her pregnancy public at first. However, once a fan released a photo of her online, she felt compelled to respond to the growing rumors. “I had to declare that I was pregnant since there were images and stuff out there,” she told Bravo Insider. “It was also very public. And there are numerous viewpoints on the subject. So I’m just trying to keep things a little more private.”

She also kept the gender and name of the baby a secret until later, when she revealed she was expecting a daughter. Soares went on to say that she called her daughter Lilly, but she has never revealed who the child’s father is. She and Cerza-Lanaux had a steamy boatmance, with Soares joking on more than one occasion about being open to getting pregnant.

Start watching the #BelowDeckSailing Season 2 reunion now! @Andy gets an update on what the crew is up to these days and digs into roommate drama amongst the yachties. https://t.co/N4pCNJdCaq

— Bravo (@BravoTV) June 15, 2021

For his part, Cerza-Lanaux has also avoided answering any questions about his relationship with Soares and her pregnancy. He did not attend the…