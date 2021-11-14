‘Dancing With the Stars’ Predictions: Which Season 30 Pairs Will Be Removed Before the Finals?

Six teams will compete in the Season 30 “Dancing With the Stars” semi-finals for a chance to go to the finals and possibly win the Mirrorball. However, only one week before the final night of competition, one squad will have their hopes dashed.

In addition to the redemption dances assigned by one of the judges, the remaining couples will attempt new Contemporary, Jazz, and Argentine Tango routines in the hopes of advancing to the finals, where they will compete in the no-holds-barred Freestyle round next week before one is crowned champion.