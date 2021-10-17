‘Dancing With the Stars’ Predictions: Which Season 30 Couple Will Be Ejected After ‘Grease’ Night?

A surprise double elimination occurred during a Disney activities week on “Dancing with the Stars,” with Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess and Matt James and Lindsay Arnold exiting the competition. Now that the Ballroom has taken a playful turn towards the 1950s for a “Grease” themed night, another pair could be on the verge of being eliminated, and the judges may simply inform them that they aren’t the right fit.

The 11 teams will perform one routine each to famous songs from the popular musical’s film adaptation, which featured Olivia Newton John and John Travolta, in Week 5. Teams will dance to hit songs including “Summer Nights” and “You’re The One That I Want” in the Foxtrot, Jive, Viennese Waltz, Charleston, Rumba, or Quickstep, but someone may have to say goodbye before the night is out.

While stars like Melora Harden and Artem Chigvintsev, Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy, and Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, who earned the highest scores at the end of Week 4, are sure to be safe, X other pairs may find themselves out of the Mirrorball race.

While the results from week 5 and fan votes must still be factored in before the next elimination, there are clear hints that one of these couples may be jiving for the last time.

While there has been noticeable progress, and their routine on Disney Villains Night received a lot of acclaim from the judges, Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach’s time may be running out. The competition is nearly halfway over, and the remaining competitors have all started to break away from the pack or have stayed ahead of it—but these two have remained towards the bottom the entire time. With the previous competitors who had less-than-stellar footwork mostly gone, any errors could become more obvious—and if they end up in the Bottom Two, the judges may be less eager to spare them.

They’ll probably make it another week since, while they’re towards the bottom, one other team has recently trended lower with the judges—the recently returned to the ballroom following positive COVID-19 tests—Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke. They were chastised for not having enough stamina (which could be related to the virus’s long-term effects) and for appearing to play it safe. While Cody’s fan following is likely to stick with them a little longer, if. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.