‘Dancing With the Stars’: Olivia Jade Discusses ‘Guilt And Shame’ and How The Show Aided Her

Olivia Jade, a YouTube celebrity who is currently competing on “Dancing With the Stars,” told up about the show’s impact on her life and how she used to feel a lot of guilt and shame, according to ET.

Jade’s mother, actress Lori Loughlin, was arrested for paying a bribe of $500,000 to get admission to the University of Southern California for Jade and her sister Isabella Rose (USC).

The 20-year-old YouTuber chatted with the outlet after the performance on Tuesday, revealing that her sister was in the audience cheering her on. In a “strange sense,” Jade described the experience as “emotional.” “I feel like it gets me emotional in a weird way just because… I’m not going to weep,” Jade explained before crying. “I believe it’s a sense of, like, I’ve been walking outdoors in the world for the previous few years and I’ve felt a lot of remorse and shame.” Val Chmerkovskiy, Jade’s professional dancing partner, consoled her during the interview as she cried. She went on to say how the show has had a great impact on her life.

“I believe what I was trying to get out was that I’ve been feeling a little bit ashamed for the previous few years,” she explained to the source. “It’s really like having a new sense of confidence, clearly comes a lot from Val and being in the show, and I’m just really grateful,” she added.

The USC admissions scandal damaged the reputations of several parents, including Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli.

On April 8, 2019, the US Department of Justice announced that a total of 13 parents and one coach from USC had pleaded guilty. Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison and was fined $150,000. She also accomplished her community service requirement of 100 hours.

Loughlin is likely to return to acting in the near future.

She was a regular on Hallmark Channel’s “When Calls the Heart” from 2014 to 2019, but the network announced in a statement to ET that she will not be featured on the show again.

On the other hand, Jade will appear in the horror film “Gross,” which is now in post-production.