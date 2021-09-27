Dan Walker of Strictly comes out in support of Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden after they tested positive for Covid.

After his co-star Tom Fletcher tested positive for Covid-19, Strictly Come Dancing participant Dan Walker stated it “could happen to us at any time.”

After testing positive for the virus one day after the series’ first live show, the McFly singer and his professional partner Amy Dowden will be absent from the show on Saturday.

“Of all the locations I’ve been in the previous few months, Strictly is the strictest place in terms of following all those regulations,” Dan stated on BBC Breakfast.

“We’ve all realized that it could happen to any of us at any time,” he continued.

“We just obey the rules, we keep our distance and wear face covers when we can, and the only time we don’t is when we’re on television, isn’t it?”

“I had a chat with Amy on Saturday,” Dan recalled, adding, “but she was at one end of the flight of stairs, I was at the other end, you’re intentionally staying away from each other, that is the way it is.”

Nina Wadia, another participant, said, “We do keep in our couples because that’s the kind of safest bubble you have.”

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing has sparked outrage after allegations that three of the professional dancers are unvaccinated, however there’s no evidence that Tom or Amy are among them.

Amy previously expressed her delight at receiving the injection in an Instagram photo from February.

On Sunday afternoon, the BBC reported that Tom and Amy had contracted the illness and would be self-isolating.

“Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden have tested positive for Covid-19,” they said in a statement. Following the current government directives, the two are now self-isolating separately.

“While they will both miss Saturday’s live show, Strictly Come Dancing etiquette dictates that they will return the following week, assuming all goes well.

“In order to keep everyone safe, we strictly follow government requirements and will continue to do so.”

“Unfortunately, Tom and I have tested positive for Covid-19,” Amy stated on Instagram.

“I don’t have any symptoms, but I’m now isolating at.”

