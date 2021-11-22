Dan Meis’ tweet sums up Everton’s forward conundrum as an unimaginable future looms.

Everton’s midfield performances, in particular, continue to deteriorate just as there appears to be a solution in sight.

In the absence of Abdoulaye Doucoure, the Blues seemed to enjoy modifying their system against Spurs, with Fabian Delph coming into the side to sit in front of the back four.

Allan and Andros Townsend were able to drive forward in a more positive manner, attempting to press the opponents with greater energy and in more advanced parts of the play.

The hope was that the players could produce something similar against Man City on Sunday afternoon, with an unchanged lineup.

Of course, the hosts would have the majority of possession, but they wouldn’t be able to play as freely as they desired.

That needed to be contested all over the field, but especially in the midfield. That had the potential to set the tone for the remainder of the side.

The fact that Rodri was eventually named man-of-the-match inside the stadium at the end of the game demonstrates that the Blues fell short of their goal.

Delph couldn’t make the same influence against his former club as he had against Spurs the week before and against Wolves in the second half.

The 31-year-old provided an experienced head in those games, something Everton dearly needed. He was always looking for the ball, making crucial interceptions and passing with great efficiency.

That was not the case against City.

Everton’s defenders may have panicked a little more and weren’t looking for Delph as often as they should have been, but he didn’t receive as much time on the ball as he would have liked.

His tackles and interceptions were still there, but he’s still recovering from a long-term injury and will need some time to fully recover. As a result, he only lasted an hour this time around.

Allan couldn’t seem to grasp the match in any way in front of him.

The Brazilian, who is known for being aggressive and jumping into tackles, appeared to be more conservative during his time on the pitch this weekend.

In a 50/50 bet, he lost out to Raheem Sterling. “The summary has come to an end.”