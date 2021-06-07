Damon Lindelof’s ‘Watchmen’: The Moment He Knew It Would Be a Hit

Watchmen was one of the most groundbreaking television shows ever produced, yet there was no guarantee it would be a hit. Damon Lindelof, the creator of Lost, had previously faced criticism for his work. Despite the fact that everyone is clamoring for a sequel, he was worried it wouldn’t be a smash.

The show isn’t your usual superhero adventure. It tackled important issues like racism, religion, and perhaps a smidgeon of political satire. However, Lindelof’s masterpiece demonstrated that America is capable of dealing with situations that bring the country’s past into question. In truth, it’s a combination of the two.