Damon Lindelof, the creator of ‘Watchmen,’ was convinced that after Episode 2, everyone would hate the show.

Watchmen was one of HBO’s most successful programs, but creator Damon Lindelof was worried that after the second episode, everyone would detest it. Lost creator Damon Lindelof was used to early success only to watch it fade away as the show progressed. Lost was one of the most popular shows on television, yet the finale upset many of the show’s loyal fans. Lindelof didn’t want to go through it all over again.

Watchmen was going to be a hazardous venture because it wasn’t your standard superhero TV show. It addressed issues that America is still grappling with, such as racism and the role of the police in society.