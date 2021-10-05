Damian Lewis, the co-creator of ‘Billions,’ has left the show after five seasons.

Damian Lewis has spoken out on his departure from Showtime’s “Billions” after a five-season tenure as ruthless venture capitalist Bobby “Axe” Axelrod.

Following the Season 5 conclusion on Sunday night, Lewis took to Twitter to thank the network, series co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien, as well as the cast and crew.

“Thank you so much, @SHO Billions, @briankoppelman, and @DavidLevien. It was an honor and a pleasure to play Axe for five seasons with some of the brightest, funniest, and most talented cast and crew I’ve ever worked with. Lewis tweeted, “I’ll miss the ‘Billions’ family.”

“Yes, certain jobs are more than simply a job,” he continued. Love.”

Axe settled down in Europe, free from the clutches of the law, but without his riches, in the Season 5 finale of “Billions.”

Lewis began discussing his prospective departure from the show with the producers three years ago, according to Koppelman, “for a variety of reasons.” The British actor wanted to spend more time with his family in England, according to the show’s co-creator. Helen McCrory, Lewis’ wife, died of cancer in April.

Despite Lewis’ departure, Koppelman speculated that the actor would return in future episodes.

“On ‘Billions,’ the goodbyes and hellos are never final; nothing is inscribed in stone. But, as Koppelman told EW, Damian’s stint as a regular on ‘Billions’ has come to an end.

He went on to say, “The guy delivered for us in such a fantastic way.” “What he accomplished in establishing Bobby Axelrod as an icon is quite astounding. Knowing the circumstances in which he worked, flying back and forth to England for years to be with his family, it’s impossible to overestimate how hard and concentrated he was. We consider ourselves extremely fortunate and proud to have known Damian Lewis was Bobby Axelrod for the past five years. But, once again, I’m not saying goodbye for good.”

Lewis’ departure from the show provided “the chance for a lot of exciting storytelling,” according to the co-creator.

The trailer for Season 6 of “Billions” has just been released by Showtime. Asia Kate Dillon, Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, and Jeffrey DeMunn all star in the series.

Season 6 of “Billions” will premiere on Showtime on January 23.