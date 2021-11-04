Dakota Johnson reveals that she despises Cancel Culture and believes that people are capable of change.

Dakota Johnson has spoken out on cancel culture, stating she “hates” the word since she believes individuals may grow and develop over time.

The 32-year-old actress has worked with actors including Johnny Depp, Shia LaBeouf, and Armie Hammer, who have all been accused of sexual misconduct. She told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that she never “experienced that firsthand from any of those people,” but that working with them was a “wonderful experience.”

The “50 Shades of Gray” actress also expressed her sorrow for individuals who required assistance in the aftermath of the backlash but did not receive it in a timely manner. She also expressed sadness for anyone “who was wounded and hurt,” according to the publication. She went on to say that people develop and adapt with time, and that there is now a “huge overcorrection occurring” that needs to be stopped in order to establish a middle ground.

“I want to believe in a human being’s ability to develop and progress, to seek help and to serve others,” she continued. “I believe there is a significant overcorrection taking place. However, I believe there is a way for the pendulum to reach its center.” The actress also believes the studios are out of touch because they have a “antiquated worldview” about what movies should be created and how much people should be paid. She went on to say that the way studios portray “equality and diversity” needs to alter as well.

“Sometimes the old school has to be pushed out to make way for the new school,” she explained. “But, yeah, cancel culture is a total bummer. That is a term I despise.” The actress’s next project is the drama film “The Lost Daughter,” which will be released on Netflix on December 31.

Johnson will also appear in “Persuasion,” a romantic drama film based on Jane Austen’s novel of the same name. The film is now in post-production and is set to hit theaters in 2022.

“Cha Cha Real Smooth,” “Am I OK?” and “Daddio” are among the films in which she will star.

Johnson has been dating Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, since 2017.