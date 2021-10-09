Dakota Johnson receives praise from Drew Barrymore for her viral Ellen DeGeneres interview

.

Drew Barrymore has joined Dakota Johnson’s extensive list of admirers. After viewing her viral interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the “Fifty Shades of Grey” star came on Thursday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” and the host was all praise for the young actress.

During her presentation, Johnson praised her “amazing” neighbors, Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney, and lamented that the couple “throws a lot of parties and doesn’t invite me.”

“People have gotten in trouble for claiming they weren’t invited to your parties,” Barrymore continued, referring to Johnson’s infamous “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” interview two years ago.

“That was excellent, by the way, like, amazing,” Barrymore said after praising Johnson.

Johnson blushed and burst out laughing after hearing Barrymore’s praises.

The “Santa Clarita Diet” star was apparently referencing to Johnson’s visit on Ellen DeGeneres’ popular talk program in November 2019.

The 32-year-old actress’ appearance became awkward when the 63-year-old host and comedian claimed she wasn’t invited to Johnson’s birthday party in October of that year.

“Actually, no, Ellen, that’s not the truth,” the “Suspiria” star responded. “You had been invited. You gave me a bunch of crap about not inviting you the previous time I was on the show last year, but I had no idea you wanted to be invited. I had no idea you were fond of me!” After then, DeGeneres claimed she had no idea why Johnson felt that way.

The Emmy-winning host stated, “Of course, I like you.” “You were well aware that I admired you. You’ve been on the show a few times, and don’t you think I’m funny?” But the actress from “High Note” was having none of it. She persisted on inviting Ellen DeGeneres, but she didn’t show up.

“Ask everyone,” she said to Ellen DeGeneres. “Ask your producer, Jonathan.” DeGeneres nervously suggested she must have had a “thing” that prohibited her from attending the party after one of the staff members confirmed that she had gotten an invitation.

She went on to say, “It was probably in Malibu.” “It’s too far away for me to travel.”