Dakota Johnson claims Alfred Hitchcock ruined her career by ‘terrifying’ her grandmother Tippi Hedren.

Dakota Johnson is speaking up on behalf of Tippi Hedren, her grandma.

The “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress took part in a live taping of The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast, where she talked about the trauma her grandmother went through while working on two of filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock’s most celebrated films.

Hedren — the mother of actress Melanie Griffith — had always been “encouraging” of Johnson’s ambition to pursue an acting profession, but she didn’t sugarcoat the sexual abuse she faced during her heyday.

“She’s always been open and honest about the importance of standing up for yourself. That’s exactly what she did “According to People, Johnson said. “[Alfred] Hitchcock damaged her career by terrorizing her because she refused to sleep with him. He was never held accountable for his actions.” Hedren, now 91, claimed in her 2016 memoir “Tippi” that she was sexually attacked by Hitchcock on multiple occasions while working with him on the films “The Birds” (1963) and “Marnie” (1964). “No matter the industry, it’s utterly unacceptable for people in positions of authority to exert that power over someone in a lesser position,” Johnson concluded. “Because she is my grandma, it is difficult to discuss. You don’t want to think of someone using your granny.” Johnson also added that her “wonderful” grandma taught her and her mother not to “put up with that s—- from anyone.” Hedren stated in her memoir that when they were filming “The Birds,” the director, who died in 1980, would have his driver drive past her house and had once requested her to “touch him.” In her book, she also claims that Hitchcock tried to force her to kiss him in the back of a limo, which she described as “an horrific, awful moment.”

Because “sexual harassment and stalking were phrases that didn’t exist” in the early 1960s, Hedren said she didn’t inform anyone about the incident.

When she worked with Alfred Hitchcock on “Marnie,” the actress said that the harassment became worse. He allegedly “placed his hands on me” as he entered her dressing room. Hedren described the meeting as “sexual and wicked.”

Hedren went on to star in films including “I Heart Huckabees,” “Citizen Ruth,” and “I Woke Up Early the Day I Died,” as well as the television show “Cougar Town” after “Marnie.”