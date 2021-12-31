Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Discuss Being “Cozy And Private.”

Dakota Johnson has spoken up about her relationship with Chris Martin, saying she prefers to keep things “cozy and quiet.”

“We’ve been together for a long time, and we go out occasionally,” Johnson told Elle UK in an interview published Thursday. “But we both work so much that it’s wonderful to be at home and be snug and private.”

The 32-year-old actress also revealed that instead of going out, the pair prefers to host parties at their home. “I feel 48 and 26 at the same time,” she continued. “In my life, I’ve seen a lot of things. I assume I’m older since I lived a lot of my life when I was younger.” The “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress commented on her hectic schedule, telling the source that she finds even drinking a cup of tea and watching tea “appealing” because she works so much.

Since December 2017, the 44-year-old Coldplay lead singer and Johnson have been dating. In February 2018, the couple was seen together at Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday party. In September 2018, Johnson and Martin were both photographed with infinity sign tattoos.

The couple has been seen together at many events and private holidays since then. The couple really moved into their $12.5 million Malibu home in January of this year.

In addition, during a concert in October, Coldplay dedicated the song “My Universe” to Johnson. Martin told the crowd before the band began playing, “This is about my universe, and she’s here.”

Martin was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow, the actress of “Iron Man,” from 2003 to 2016. Martin and she have two children, Apple, 17, and Moses, 15, together.

Johnson’s next project is a drama film called “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” which will be released on January 23, 2022. Cooper Raiff directs the film, which also stars Leslie Mann, Odeya Rush, Ral Castillo, and Brad Garrett.

“Am I OK?” directed by Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne will star the actress in another drama. Lauren Pomerantz wrote the script, and it will be released on January 24, 2022.