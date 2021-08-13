Daisy’s sad background is revealed in Corrie spoilers as Bertie is hurt.

Daisy Midgeley’s horrific history will be revealed on Coronation Street next week.

Daisy has effectively split up happy couple Ryan Connor and Alya Nazir in recent weeks and claimed Ryan for herself.

Daisy, on the other hand, will be opening up about her history next week when she meets teacher Daniel Osborne, according to Mirror Online.

The nasty relationship between Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield following their departure from This Morning

Daisy sees a real attempt to help the teacher go horribly wrong after being embarrassed by Ryan in her attempts to appear passionate about romantic poetry to Daniel.

After Daniel hands over his young son Bertie to his cousin Adam Barlow and his wife Sarah Platt, Adam replaces the battery in a toy for him.

However, Daniel thinks that Bertie has swallowed the old battery after it goes missing in his presence.

Daisy notices the commotion and volunteers to help deliver first aid to Bertie as Daniel hurries to take him to the hospital.

a nervous breakdown However, Daniel becomes upset and tells her to move out of the way.

Later, Daniel is happy that Bertie is okay and speaks with Jenny Connor, the landlady of Rovers Return and Daisy’s stepmother.

Jenny admits that the death of Jenny’s son Tom years ago had a profound impact on Daisy, making Daniel feel guilty for how he handled their previous encounter.

Daisy visits Daniel to apologize for his reaction when she administered Bertie first aid.

The feisty barmaid then says that she knows first aid because she completed a course when her brother Tom drowned in a paddling pool and died tragically.

Later, after accidentally embarrassing Daisy by exposing her search for Lord Byron quotes before she had studied poetry with Daniel, Ryan tries to make peace with her.

Daisy, on the other hand, appears to have moved on from Ryan to Daniel.