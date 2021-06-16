Daisy Kelliher’s ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Dream Crew Includes Kate Chastain and a Few ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Surprises

Daisy Kelliher of Below Deck Sailing Yacht was recently asked who she’d like to be her crew if she were to charter a yacht instead of being asked who she’d like to work with from the Below Deck franchise.

“This is such a good question,” Kelliher wrote on her Instagram story, enthralled by the prospect of being able to pick her own crew if she were a charter guest. “OK, pretend I’m filthy rich and can charter a yacht; my dream guest team for this one would be my entire original sailing crew and [definitely]Captain Glenn Shephard. He’s having a great time with a few glasses of milk. With the exception of chief stew, she then expanded her list and went heavy on Below Deck Mediterranean crew members. Daisy Kelliher’s yacht crew list included

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ crew members.

Kelliher named Kate Chastain from Below Deck , who would most likely be the chief stew. Chastain recently dubbed Kelliher the “new chief stew queen” of the franchise. Kelliher wrote, “I would probably also want to add Kate Chastain because I think she is hilarious.” Hannah Ferrier, a former Below Deck Med chief stew, praised Kelliher’s abilities and sense of humor. Kelliher did not name a chef, but she did include Anastasia Surmava from Below Deck Med Season 4 on her list. Surmava started out as the third stew, but after a few charters, he was promoted to chef. She moved back into the stew position after telling Captain Sandy Yawn that the pressure was too much. Surmava, on the other hand, has taken on the role of chef since leaving the show, and she could be a stew chef on Kelliher’s “dream cruise.” Surmava was also on Kelliher’s wish list because “she would be so much fun to party with.” ”

Okay but how do we make friends with these charter guests? #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/AwdekpcJcm — Bravo (@BravoTV) June 8, 2021

