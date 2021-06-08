Daisy Kelliher of Below Deck Sailing Yacht said Colin Macrae is as ‘good looking in real life as he is on the show.’

On Celebrity Skin Talk, she answered questions concerning boatmances. That’s when she revealed that while Macrae was “gorgeous,” he had a girlfriend during the season they worked on together. She also made a joke about what happens to her when she boards a boat in the hopes of finding a crew of gorgeous men. “You’d think it would happen a lot more frequently than it does,” she says. “I’m like, where are all the fit people?” says the narrator. Yachting was meant to be full of hotties, right? And I haven’t found them all yet. Colin is obviously pretty hot on the show, as everyone knows. He’s just as attractive in real life as he is on TV.”

When it came to Colin Macrae, Daisy Kelliher said, “all the nice ones are taken.”

Macrae, on the other hand, was kidnapped at the time. Macrae and his girlfriend have broken up after the season concluded. During the show, Kelliher addressed Macrae’s relationship status, saying, “Of course, he had a girlfriend.” “All the nice ones have already been taken.”

Macrae had a girlfriend in season 2, but if he and Kelliher return for season 3, he could be single. Both Kelliher and Macrae have been asked to return by fans. “Across all franchises, this is perhaps my favorite below deck crew of all time. During the season, one fan wrote, “I really enjoy seeing them all, but especially hope Capt. Glenn, Daisy, and Colin stay forever.” Kate Chastain and Hannah Ferrier both informally passed the title of “greatest chief stew” in the franchise to Kelliher.

