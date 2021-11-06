Dad thinks working in cemeteries is the “greatest profession in the world.”

Danny Williams, 33, and his team clean and refurbish graves for people all around Merseyside, a service that he claims has left some in tears.

He founded GraveCare Liverpool after losing his grandmother, Doreen McInnes, at the age of 80, and needed a simple way to care for her grave.

Knotty Ash’s Danny stated: “When I wanted to clean up my grandmother’s cemetery, I started thinking about it.

“When I was younger, I was really close to my grandmother and spent a lot of time with her.

“It was difficult for us to lose her on Christmas Day in 2019, but it has made Christmas Day special in the way that we now take time to raise a glass to her, maybe cry a little, and remember her. It was very difficult for my little daughters.

“However, when I couldn’t find somebody to clean up her burial, I realized there was a large gap in the market.”

Danny, a father of two daughters, Lottie, five, and Eva, three, said the job is gratifying since it allows individuals to continue caring for their loved ones.

He stated, ” “It simply means a lot to individuals. We frequently hear from folks who have stopped visiting their loved ones’ graves due to their health.

“People have cried because they will be allowed to visit the tomb once more.

“A woman from America even asked me to clean and refurbish her great grandfather’s grave before they traveled to the UK.”

When Lisa Williams, 45, of Birkenhead, tells people what she does for a living, they are typically surprised.

“People are often surprised at first, but as I explain it further, they see how essential it is to people,” she said.

It can take hours to restore and polish a cemetery and headstone, but Lisa, like Danny, finds the task immensely fulfilling and is constantly overwhelmed by the comments.

“I get a lot of inquiries from folks who are no longer alive,” she remarked.

