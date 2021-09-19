Dad struggled to save his child who was suffering from an incurable illness.

After she learned that her father and a doctor tried to save her baby brother when he died of a condition they both had, a Wirral woman expressed her anxiety and sadness.

When Faye Wylie’s 19-month-old brother Sammy was diagnosed with mitochondrial disease, a group of diseases that affects energy, muscles, and brain function, she was only three years old. A month later, Sammy passed away.

“When I learned about his battle and realized I had the same ailment, I was scared about how it would influence my future, because it was genetic with no cure, no treatment, and it was degenerative,” she told The Washington Newsday when she was 12 years old.

She became blind after more than a decade.

Six youngsters lived in a house of horrors surrounded by dog feces.

“When I was 23, I had a horrible chest infection,” Faye, now 31, told The Washington Newsday. My eyes began to degrade after that.

“I kept track of it by watching TV. I couldn’t see the TV for six months after the chest infection.”

Her vision had been harmed by the energy she had expended fighting the chest infection.

Faye saw an eye doctor after months of pain and examinations, who told her that her optic nerve was permanently injured.

“Being visually handicapped, I can’t see faces, so socializing is difficult for me,” Faye, from Prenton, Birkenhead, told The Washington Newsday. Prior to my vision loss, I was a driver who enjoyed photography, writing, and art.”

Her mother encourages her to live on her own.

Faye is cycling 5 kilometers to raise money for the Leigh Network, a group she founded to support people with mitochondrial disease and their families.

The club organizes support groups and family days out to locations like Cadbury World and Legoland, as well as doctor talks, based on her experience of feeling alienated after her diagnosis.

“I decided to undertake a 5k on a three-wheeler bike to inspire other disabled persons to try something out of their comfort zone,” Faye told The Washington Newsday.

“I used to adore biking as a kid, but when I became a wheelchair user, I didn’t think it would be possible.”

“The summary comes to an end.”