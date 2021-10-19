Dad of Sofia Richie ‘He Has His Own Vibe,’ says Lionel Richie, who refuses to follow her fashion advice.

The father of Sofia Richie

When it comes to style, Lionel Richie has “his own vibe.”

Sofia and her sister Nicole Richie are both noted for their design sense, with the former having her own fashion business, House of Harlow, and the latter having her own modeling career. However, it appears that the father ignores his daughters’ fashion suggestions and sticks to his own personal style.

Sofia told Us Weekly, “I try to tell him what to dress occasionally, but he absolutely has his own vibe.” “He thinks he’s on top of the fashion world!” Due to his matching sweatsuits, bright shoes, and well-tailored suits, the “Stuck on You” singer became a fashion star, but his children have developed their own personal preferences.

Sofia has co-designed styles for her sister’s House of Harlow fashion label, in addition to displaying her different clothes on Instagram. The 23-year-old also recently collaborated on a new line with Rolla’s Jeans.

“It [the collection]was inspired by my laid-back California attitude, and we wanted the campaign design to be minimal, yet still sexual, to retain the spotlight on the brand’s trademark denim silhouette,” she said of the collaboration to Stylish.

The collection includes knit tanks, slouchy sweatshirts, and other items, as well as the brand’s Original Straight 90s Jean, Sofia’s “go-to” style that “fit like a glove.”

The line is presently available on rollasjeans.com, with prices ranging from $39 to $139.

In the meantime, the model has been enjoying her relationship with Elliot Grainge, the 27-year-old CEO and founder of the independent record label 10k Projects and the son of Universal Music Group chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge.

The couple appeared to be in love when they dined at the Greek restaurant Taverna Tony in Malibu, California, in May.

Sofia announced her romance with Grainge on Instagram in April, sharing a romantic photo of herself kissing her new beau.

Prior to her relationship with the music mogul, the model was linked to Scott Disick. After three years of dating, the former couple called it quits in August 2020.

Sofia told Cosmopolitan that her parents were supportive of her relationship with Disick, who is 16 years her senior, prior to their divorce. In terms of age, her parents are 18 years apart.

Sofia and Disick’s breakup was apparently caused by Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three children. Sofia allegedly asked Disick to choose between them on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.