Dad is overjoyed as his kid, who almost died at birth, excels in his GCSEs.

After nearly dying after being delivered two and a half months early in his parents’ bathroom, a 16-year-old boy has achieved some of his school’s highest-ever GCSE marks.

Bobby Briggs was born prematurely in his parents’ Kirkby house in June 2005, and he was blue and not breathing.

He barely survived after his father, Franny, performed CPR on him on the recommendation of a 999 call operator after partner Jemma Hall went into labor on the bathroom floor.

Bobby is now one of the top 10 GCSE scorers at All Saints Catholic High School in Kirkby, after 16 years.

Bobby was summoned by the school yesterday and went in this morning with a number of his classmates who also received high grades, some of the highest the school has ever seen, according to scaffolder Franny.

“It’s incredible to believe we’re here now,” he remarked. We were told he might only live for a few hours all those years ago.

“Now we’ve just gotten these great results; he’s destroyed his GCSEs, it’s just incredible.”

Bobby will now continue his studies at Carmel College in St Helens, where he will focus on Maths and Physics, two areas in which he excelled.

Franny credited the teachers at All Saints with his son’s success and thanked them for their efforts today.

“It’s critical for us to express our gratitude to Adele Cashen and all of the teachers at All Saints,” he said.

“She is not only a teacher; she also does a lot of community work, and I talk to her about all of that on a regular basis.

“She is incredible, as are all of the professors; the students hold them in high regard. It’s a truly remarkable institution.