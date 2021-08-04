Dad is in a Covid coma and is unaware that his daughter has died.

Eight months after complaining of stomach symptoms, a woman who “lit up every room she was in” and “never stopped smiling” died.

On Christmas Eve 2020, Debbie Morris, from Widnes, began complaining of pain on her left side and was unable to eat or drink without being violently ill.

The 38-year-old, who had significant learning disabilities, lost over four stone in a matter of months, prompting her family to seek medical aid.

READ MORE: Hundreds of people release balloons in Sefton Park in honor of a well-known mother

“We had been back and forth to the doctors and the hospital so many times because they didn’t know what was wrong with her,” Debbie’s mother, Susan, 56, said.

“It got to the point where she couldn’t take her thyroid prescription, and that’s when I became concerned.”

Susan detailed the day she realized her daughter was extremely unwell and required quick treatment after being sent home by the hospital, accident and emergency, and doctors.

“I called the doctor and told them she was a mess,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“She was terribly sick, her bladder had ruptured, and all she could do was scream for help. It was a complete disaster.

“I told the doctor she needed to see someone, and I’m not going to stop until she sees someone.”

The results of the initial series of tests led the doctors to suspect she had Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis.

Debbie had ulcerative colitis and terminal cancer in her bladder, colon, liver, and lymph nodes, according to new test results and imaging.

“I told them they needed to double-check because I didn’t believe it; I heard someone screaming but didn’t realize it was me,” Susan explained.

“I was expecting them to tell us she’d require a colostomy bag, and I was prepared for that news and believed we’d be fine; nevertheless, this came out of nowhere.”

Debbie’s family was told she only had a few months to live.

Chemotherapy was an option, but it would only extend her life by a few days or weeks and would be painful and inconvenient.

Susan and her 50-year-old husband, David, decided to take Debbie with them. “The summary has come to an end.”