Dad is hoping that his goal of owning an LFC season ticket would come true now that his wife has won £1 million.

A mother who was ‘bored’ as her husband watched football bought a National Lottery ticket and won £1,000,000.

Sammantha Young and her husband Paul have stated that they plan to use their windfall to purchase a Liverpool FC season ticket as well as a once-in-a-lifetime vacation.

She stated that the first exotic destination they will visit is Bora Bora, but her 39-year-old husband has a different vacation destination in mind.

“A walk around Anfield is said to be beautiful this time of year,” Paul added. “How do you feel about it?”

Because Paul is a lifelong Reds supporter, the couple has stated that one of the items they will purchase with the cash will be an LFC season ticket.

Sammantha’s wish list includes a dream automobile, a diamond ring, and a Gucci bag.

While her husband Paul was immersed in one of the Euro group games, the Basingstoke mother-of-two signed into the National Lottery app and treated herself to an Instant Win Game.

She opted to deposit her profits on a EuroMillions ticket after winning £20 on an instant game.

“When we won, Paul was watching football, so I was bored, so I decided to put the EuroMillions on,” the 33-year-old explained.

Samantha checked her email the next morning to find an email from The National Lottery with information about her ticket.

When she first logged into her account and saw the prizes, she assumed it was a “scam.”

“I’m a little embarrassed to disclose that, despite the fact that I’m a Chartered Accountant who works with numbers every day, it was Paul who took a closer look at the message and pointed out that what I believed was £1,000 was actually £1,000,000,” she said.

“Neither of us dared to trust that the victory was genuine. We were convinced it was a forgery and that I had been duped in some way.

“I logged in and out of my National Lottery account multiple times, and even when I called Camelot to confirm the win and subsequently spoke with the Winners’ Adviser, The summary comes to a close.