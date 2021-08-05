DaBaby Expresses His Regret… Twitter says it’s ‘disingenuous’ once more for homophobic comments.

DaBaby, a rapper from North Carolina, has been chastised for homophobic remarks he made during his Rolling Loud performance in Miami.

The 29-year-old apologized in a way that may have aggravated the problem. DaBaby apologized again after being removed from lineups at various events.

Many people felt perplexed by his words at Rolling Loud.

“If you don’t come up today with HIV/AIDS or any of the other terrible sexually transmitted diseases, you’ll die in two to three weeks,” he said.

DaBaby was eventually dropped from the Lollapolooza and Day N Vegas music events in Chicago and Las Vegas, respectively.

His lack of understanding of sexually transmitted diseases was the subject of his second apology. “Knowing that I needed education and assistance on these things has been difficult,” he said.

LONG LIVE G (@dababy) shared a post.

DaBaby stated that he was unaware that his remark regarding people with AIDS or HIV being “nasty” offended the LGBTQ community. He made the remarks in Miami, which boasts one of the world’s largest LGBTQ communities.

The latest comments haven’t won over many Twitter users. They claim DaBaby’s apologies were intended to save his career after he was dropped from recent music events.

Dua Lipa, who claimed she didn’t recognize him after his words, also attacked him. “Levitating,” a single by Dua Lipa and DaBaby, features both of them.

Da Baby’s apologies sound like this: pic.twitter.com/660nE7mVAO

Da Baby broke the rules and apologized to prevent the cancellation of Da Bookings pic.twitter.com/ybxWpRQYqe

@DaBabyDaBaby tweeted https://t.co/bk8RInMSGS, “I know DaPublicist is exhausted.”