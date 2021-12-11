Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis React To The Death Of A Major Premiere.

The cast of “And Just Like That” has spoken out about a significant character death that stunned viewers on the debut of the “Sex and the City” reboot this week.

Mr. Big (Chris Noth), Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) husband, died of a heart attack at the end of the first episode of “And Just Like That,” which premiered on HBO Max on Thursday.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, cast members Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who play Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York, respectively, discussed Mr. Big’s death.

Nixon expressed her sadness at Mr. Big’s departure, but praised the show’s creators for making a “very bold” decision.

“However, the show’s title is ‘And Just Like That,’ which is subject to interpretation,” she noted.

“To me, this signifies that your life can change in an instant. Something good could happen, or something bad could happen. And, without a doubt, removing Mr. Big from Carrie’s life would be the most devastating blow.” After completing his 1,000th Peloton ride and receiving a shoutout from his favorite instructor, Allegra (played by real-life instructor Jess King), Big has a fatal heart attack in the first episode. He drops his phone and grabs his left shoulder in anguish as he walks to take a shower.

When Carrie returns home from Charlotte’s daughter’s piano performance, she finds him in the bathtub, crying as Big takes his final breaths.

“And just like that, Big died,” Carrie says at the end of the episode.

Miranda’s husband, Steve Brady (David Eigenberg), discusses Big’s cardiac problems later in the second episode, but Miranda adds that his cardiologist signed off on him conducting the activity.

Davis told ET that she was “nervous” when showrunner Michael Patrick King first told her that Noth’s character was going to be killed off, and that the scene was “terrifying” to watch.

"I was apprehensive. I was depressed. I adore Chris, of course. He's fine, thankfully "Davis stated his opinion. "But, you know, it's difficult because you never want something like this to happen in your life." The actress, on the other hand, believed it was "brave" for a comedy program to tackle such a serious subject, and said that her co-star, Parker, "felt very strongly about it." Despite feeling "awful," Davis praised Parker and Noth's work, saying it was "very brilliantly done." She remarked, "Such amazing acting from both of them."